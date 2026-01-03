403
Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach Debuts At Greater New York Expo
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach Brings“Under Construction” Preview, Early Pricing, and Buyer Incentives to the Greater New York Best Places Expo
Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach will exhibit at the Greater New York Best Places Expo, giving attendees a first look at a new Margaritaville-branded residential opportunity in Myrtle Beach that is now under construction. Site work is wrapping up, and vertical construction is scheduled to begin in February 2026, bringing this first-class resort one step closer to completion.
Now is also a prime time to explore ownership, with a limited window of pre-construction pricing starting in the high $300,000s and early selection opportunities that are closing out soon.
Attendees are invited to stop by the Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach display to register for an immersive virtual presentation and learn about early buyer incentives. Buyers who register at the show and later purchase may qualify for a $2,500 travel reimbursement at closing, plus a six-month HOA credit. Registrants will also be entered into a drawing for a Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker.
Project Highlights:
.New Margaritaville-branded residences in Myrtle Beach
.1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom condos just steps from the sand
.First new condo project this close to the beach since 2009
.Full ownership, not a timeshare
.Resort-style pool, lobby bar, fitness center, and more
.Optional on-site rental program for owners who want flexibility (program details provided separately)
.Turnkey furnishings included with every unit
.Now selling pre-construction with limited early selection opportunities
Event Details
Greater New York Best Places Expo
Dates: January 24 to 25, 2026
Venue: Hilton Long Island/Huntington, 598 Broad Hollow Road, Melville, NY
Hours: Saturday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Schedule a Virtual Presentation Before the Show
Call 843-222-2672 or visit MargaritavilleMB.
Sales are handled by JTE Real Estate, the licensed brokerage company supporting on-site and virtual sales.
Legal Disclaimer:
