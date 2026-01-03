MYCOMMUTERS Unveils Mobility Intelligence Solutions For Employees' Home-To-Work Commutes, At CES 2026 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MYCOMMUTERS is proud to showcase its groundbreaking human-centered mobility intelligence platform at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, bringing the human, real, and everyday dimension of commuting and workplace journeys into focus. MYCOMMUTERS will officially launch from Booth #61104 in the Venetian Expo Hall G, Eureka Park, at CES 2026, January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

MYCOMMUTERS integrates trusted APIs and authoritative data sources, including Google and open governmental datasets, combined with AI-driven processing. The result: precise, door-to-door mobility datasets that capture every variable - arrival times, connections, wait times, traffic conditions, walking times, and predictive mobility indicators. This comprehensive foundation enables advanced mobility analytics with unmatched insights.

The platform offers a powerful suite of solutions, including:

●Assessment and Audit: Forecast how moving an office, retail store, or service site reshapes mobility patterns, minimizing disruption and maximizing reach.

●Relocation Impact: Design mobility strategies that support hybrid work, smarter scheduling, and more efficient movement of teams across territories.

●Mobility & Workforce Planning: Pinpoint the most strategic location for your next office, store, or hub using high-precision accessibility intelligence and catchment insights.

●Location & Expansion Strategy: Quantify the environmental footprint of every journey tied to your organization and unlock pathways to cleaner, smarter mobility.

●Carbon & Sustainability Metrics: Leverage location intelligence to reconfigure teams, optimize service coverage, and enhance operational performance.

“Insights into where people are and how they move translate into cost optimization, operational efficiency, talent performance, and meaningful sustainability gains,” said MYCOMMUTERS CEO Guillaume Acier.“This is an exceptional opportunity to present our solution to an international audience and demonstrate the impact that MYCOMMUTERS can bring to companies and their employees.”

About MYCOMMUTERS:

MYCOMMUTERS is a mobility intelligence solution transforming employee commutes into actionable insights for strategic business decisions. By analyzing commuting patterns, carbon emissions, and transportation modes, the platform empowers organizations to optimize work site selection, real estate, and operational costs while advancing sustainability goals. Features include hybrid and remote work optimization, multimodal travel support, and scenario modeling. With clear metrics, MYCOMMUTERS enables smarter workforce commute planning that enhances employee well-being, reduces stress, and strengthens retention. Serving HR, operations, sustainability, and real estate functions, it provides organizations with a powerful tool to align mobility data with long-term strategic priorities. People. Places. Possibilities.