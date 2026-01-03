Global Immigration Partners Releases New Insights On Franchise Investment Strategies For E-2 Visa Applicants

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global Immigration Partners, a nationally recognized U.S. immigration law firm focused on business and investor immigration, has released new guidance addressing one of the most common questions among foreign entrepreneurs: Which franchise options are best suited for obtaining an E-2 Treaty Investor visa?

The E-2 visa remains a popular pathway for eligible treaty-country nationals seeking to live and work in the United States through business ownership. However, Global Immigration Partners notes that visa success often depends not only on the investor's nationality and funding source, but also on the structure and viability of the chosen business.

“Many investors assume that buying any franchise will automatically qualify them for an E-2 visa, but that's simply not the case,” said Alexander Jovy, co-managing partner of Global Immigration Partners.“The business must be carefully selected and structured to meet E-2 requirements, including active management, substantial investment, and credible growth potential.”

In its latest commentary, the firm highlights franchise categories that often align well with E-2 standards, such as service-based businesses, senior care operations, education and tutoring franchises, and business-to-business service models. These industries typically offer scalable operations, realistic hiring opportunities, and precise documentation-key factors immigration officers evaluate when determining whether a business is more than marginal.

The firm also cautions that while restaurant and retail franchises can qualify for E-2 visas, they often entail higher startup costs, greater operational complexity, and increased scrutiny during adjudication. According to Global Immigration Partners, investors considering these options should engage in thorough planning and immigration review before committing capital.

Global Immigration Partners emphasizes that successful E-2 applications require early coordination between business planning and immigration strategy, including proper investment structuring, source-of-funds documentation, and a detailed business plan that reflects realistic market conditions.

With extensive experience advising entrepreneurs and investors worldwide, Global Immigration Partners assists clients at every stage of the E-2 process-from evaluating franchise opportunities to preparing visa applications and consular interviews.

