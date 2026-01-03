Iran, Russia Condemn U.S. Action In Venezuela As Europe Urges Restraint

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Iran and Russia on Saturday condemned what they described as a U.S. military attack on Venezuela, following President Donald Trump's announcement that American forces struck Caracas and detained President Nicolas Maduro.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, a close ally of Caracas, said it“strongly condemns the U.S. military assault on Venezuela,” calling it a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and an illegal act of aggression.

Russia also denounced the operation, with its Foreign Ministry saying the U.S. action was“extremely alarming and deserving of condemnation,” while urging all sides to prevent further escalation and seek a way out of the crisis through dialogue.

Several European leaders, however, stopped short of condemnation and instead called for restraint. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged respect for international law, saying the bloc does not recognize Maduro's legitimacy but insists any developments must comply with the UN Charter.

Germany, Spain, Belgium and Italy echoed calls for calm, with Madrid offering to play a mediating role, while Berlin said it had activated a crisis team and was in close contact with actors on the ground.

The international reactions followed reports of multiple explosions in Caracas and other parts of Venezuela, after which Trump said the United States had carried out a“large-scale operation” against Maduro and his government.

Washington has long accused Maduro of running a“narco-state” and undermining democracy, while Maduro, in power since 2013, has repeatedly accused the U.S. of seeking control over Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

In a concluding response, European officials stressed that any further military escalation risks deepening instability in Latin America and harming civilians, urging diplomacy over force.

Iran and Russia, meanwhile, warned that continued foreign intervention could have wider regional consequences, underscoring deepening global divisions over the U.S. action in Venezuela.

