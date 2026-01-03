US Claims Maduro Captured During Military Operation Against Venezuela

Social media footage showed columns of smoke over key military installations in Caracas and surrounding areas.

CARACAS, (venezuelanalysis) – US president Donald Trump has claimed that US Special Forces have captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro during a miltary operation against Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday.

In a social media message, Trump stated that the US had“successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela” and that Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores had been“captured and flown out of the country.”

Venezuelan ice president Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that Maduro and Flores' whereabouts are unknown and demanded that the Trump administration provide proof of life.

US attacks began around 2 am local time, with loud explosions felt in the capital and nearby states.

Multiple military sites, including Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas, were reportedly bombed. Social media users reported low-flying aircraft and active air defenses. The port in La Guaira was likewise among infrastructures hit.

Videos on social media also showed helicopters flying over the Venezuelan capital, with military analysts claiming that US Special Forces were deployed.

In a statement published on state outlets, the Venezuelan government accused the United States of carrying out a military attack against Venezuelan territory, describing it as a violation of the UN Charter and a threat to regional peace.

Authorities announced the activation of national defense plans, the deployment of the armed forces, and the declaration of a state of“External Commotion” nationwide. The Maduro government also called for popular mobilisation and said it would raise formal complaints before international bodies, including the United Nations.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez issued a statement confirming US bombings in Caracas and surrounding areas.

Padrino reported that Venezuelan authorities are assessing damages and casualties from the attacks, claiming that US helicopters fired missiles on residential areas. The armed forces chief urged the international community to condemn Washington's“criminal aggression.”

The Trump administration has escalated regime-change threats against Caracas in recent months and vowed to strike land targets.

