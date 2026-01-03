Dear Kashmir, What Are We Teaching Our Children?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Such words hit like a jolt in this government-job-obsessed region, erasing degrees, effort, and earnings in an instant.

It is a bright afternoon in Srinagar's Fateh Kadal. Fareeda Begum is standing with her neighbours when one woman announces that her daughter has secured a government teaching post.

Smiles spread, congratulations flow easily, and pride fills the lane.

Fareeda listens, then looks down.“My son works in a private company,” she says, lowering her voice.