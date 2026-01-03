Dear Kashmir, What Are We Teaching Our Children?
“My son works in a private company,” she says, almost as if she is admitting a mistake.
Such words hit like a jolt in this government-job-obsessed region, erasing degrees, effort, and earnings in an instant.
It is a bright afternoon in Srinagar's Fateh Kadal. Fareeda Begum is standing with her neighbours when one woman announces that her daughter has secured a government teaching post.
Smiles spread, congratulations flow easily, and pride fills the lane.
Fareeda listens, then looks down.“My son works in a private company,” she says, lowering her voice.
