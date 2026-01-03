Jammu: 7 Landlords Booked For Tenant Verification Lapses
The drive to verify tenants has been intensified in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the police said.
Police Station Bahu Fort has registered five FIRs under Section 223 of the BNS against house owners for violating the orders of the District Magistrate, Jammu, by keeping tenants in their residential premises without mandatory police verification, they said.
Additionally, two similar FIRs were registered at the police station Channi Himmat, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
The cases have been registered as part of a routine verification and enforcement drive to ensure strict compliance with tenant verification norms, especially in view of the Republic Day celebrations and associated security measures, the police said.
