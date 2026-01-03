Turkish Airlines To Establish World's Largest Cargo Terminal With Over $2.3B Investment

MENAFN - AzerNews) Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced Friday that it will build the world's largest cargo terminal and in-flight catering facility with an investment of 100 billion Turkish liras (over $2.3 billion),reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"Türkiye is growing, Turkish Airlines is soaring," the flag carrier wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The airline said the investment and the establishment of the cargo terminal and in-flight catering facility will create 26,000 new jobs.

"As Türkiye's flagship brand, this pride makes us proud," the flag carrier added.

The location of the projects was not mentioned, but Istanbul – Türkiye's commercial capital, and the site of two major international air hubs – is likely.

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines is one of the biggest airlines in the world, carrying more than 85 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo per year.

On Tuesday, the air carrier's CEO Bilal Eksi said they will be among the world's top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units.

As of end-2025, Turkish Airlines has an fleet of 514 units.