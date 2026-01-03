Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Uses Budget Capital To Cement Role In Regional Investment Funds

Azerbaijan Uses Budget Capital To Cement Role In Regional Investment Funds


2026-01-03 03:06:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's involvement in joint funds with Central Asian countries serves to deepen economic relations across the region. Within this cooperation framework, joint initiatives are expected in agriculture, industry, energy, and infrastructure development. These sectors are critical for both...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN03012026000195011045ID1110551449



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search