Starmer, Zelensky Discuss Deployment Of Multinational Force In Ukraine
"The Prime Minister welcomed National Security Advisor level discussions in Kyiv today, and looked forward to leaders progressing that work in Paris on Tuesday. They discussed the ongoing work to ensure a multi-national force could deploy to Ukraine in the days following a ceasefire," the statement said.
The leaders also welcomed the U.S.' continued push for a just and lasting peace, and agreed it was clear "no party wanted that more than Ukraine."Read also: Zelensky, Starmer discuss preparations for Coalition of the Willing leaders' meeting
Starmer paid tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who continued to suffer as Russia bombarded cities with missiles and drones, and systematically destroyed critical national infrastructure "to plunge families and the elderly into the cold and dark."
Starmer also welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov as the head of the Office of the President in Ukraine, and said his team looked forward to working closely with him.
Archival photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
