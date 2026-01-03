War Update: 104 Clashes On Front Lines Today, Fiercest Fighting On Huliaipole Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, January 3, according to Ukrinform.

Enemy artillery shelled the settlements of Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Ryzhivka, Simeikyne, Bezsalivka, and Bobylivka in the Sumy region.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Russian forces carried out 42 attacks, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, the invaders launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipky, toward Izbytske. Four clashes are ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian troops conducted ten offensive actions near Synkivka and Nova Kruhliakivka, toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, and Kurylivka.

On the Lyman axis, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near Novoselivka, Myrne, and Zarichne, toward Olhivka, Drobysheve, and Stavky. Five clashes are still ongoing.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy carried out three attacks on Ukrainian positions near Dronivka and toward Zakitne.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the invaders have not conducted offensive operations so far today.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka, toward Ivanopillia, Berestok, and Stepanivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy launched 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Filiia, toward Bilytske. One clash is ongoing.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near Yalta, Vorone, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, and Rybne, toward Andriivka-Klevtsove. Two clashes are still underway.

On the Huliaipole axis, 19 combat clashes were recorded near Huliaipole, Uspenivka, and Dorozhnianka, toward Dobropillia and Zelene. Five of these are ongoing.

Enemy aircraft struck Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Rizdvianka.

On the Orikhiv axis, two clashes were recorded near Stepove and Novoandriivka.

On the Dnipro River axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.