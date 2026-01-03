Zelensky Names Three Key Areas Of Ukraine's Work With International Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Facebook following work with national security advisers of partner states, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky emphasized that "everything must be effective, dignified, and conducive to establishing peace for decades. And this vision of ours is fully aligned with the vision of our key partners."

He thanked international partners for their support and the Ukrainian team for a thorough approach to negotiations.

"Work with the advisors continues. We are preparing meetings in Europe next week. We are also getting ready for meetings in the United States," he noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 3 national security advisers from European countries, as well as representatives of NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission, arrived in Kyiv.

Following the meeting with advisers at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it was stated that work is underway with European partners to agree on all aspects of a peace agreement.

Photo: Office of the President