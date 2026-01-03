Defense Forces Control Northern Part Of Pokrovsk, Active Operations Ongoing Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Operational Command "East" stated this on Facebook.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of responsibility of the "East" Group of Forces are holding back the enemy's advance and, since the beginning of the day, have repelled 49 Russian assaults.

Active operations by Ukrainian units continue in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad sectors. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 16 attacks in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and toward Bilytske. One engagement is still ongoing.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. Logistics remain complicated. Measures are being taken to expand logistical corridors to Myrnohrad in order to strengthen supply capabilities for the Defense Forces.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army is attempting to increase pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk and subsequently carry out an assault on Hryshyne.