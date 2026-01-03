USF Destroys Valuable Russian Counter-Drone Radars

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The regiment stated this on Facebook and released a corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

According to the military, the SKVP [Airspace Control System] is designed to detect drones at a range of up to 20 kilometers. Such radars operate in coordination with operators of Russian anti-aircraft drones. They are deployed no closer than 5–7 km from the front line, with positions set up in lowlands for better concealment.

The Harmony radar station has a target detection range of up to 40 km and a detection altitude of up to 10 km. This system has better performance characteristics than the SKVP but is produced in smaller numbers.

It is emphasized that every strike on such systems expands the capabilities of the Defense Forces to conduct operations using various types of UAVs, including deep strikes on the territory of the aggressor state.

As Ukrinform previously reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost 1,267 air defense systems in the war against Ukraine.

