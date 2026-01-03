Security Guarantees For Ukraine To Be Finalized In Paris Ahead Of U.S. Talks Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a briefing following a meeting of national security advisers of European countries, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our plan looks like this. Tomorrow, representatives of the General Staffs, chiefs of the General Staffs, and representatives of the military sector from other countries will travel to Europe. They will work in France, in Paris, for a full day. After that, there will be a meeting of leaders, and the security documents will be refined. The leaders will discuss many different issues, but the focus will be on security guarantees and on recovery,” Zelensky said.

He added that meetings with President Trump's team will take place in Paris over these days.

“And after that, I think we will be preparing for a meeting in the United States at the leaders' level, in a broad format. We would like all this to happen in January, by the end of January. These are our plans for now,” the President noted.

In response to a follow-up question about which specific documents are to be approved in Paris, the head of state recalled that the Coalition of the Willing is to provide Ukraine with its own security guarantees. In addition, the peace agreement also envisages future membership in the European Union as a second component of security guarantees, as well as bilateral security guarantees from the United States of America.

“We will discuss with the Coalition of the Willing there (in Paris – ed.) the final details... I very much hope that we will finalize certain things during this meeting. In essence, the number one task is to finalize the security guarantees document of the Coalition of the Willing in order to prepare it as one of the foundations for discussions in the United States with President Trump – this document, which is ready from the Europeans,” the President said.

Zelensky also said that a U.S. team will be present at the Paris meeting.“At what level? I... will not say for now. Let that be official information from the White House,” he added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place in Paris in early January, where the contribution of each country to postwar security guarantees for Ukraine will be finalized.