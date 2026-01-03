Zelensky Meets National Security Advisers Of Coalition Of The Willing To Discuss Peace Plan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the President, according to Ukrinform.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Poland, Finland, France, Sweden, the European Council, the European Commission, and NATO.

The President thanked international partners for their consistent support of Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.

“Now we have a new wave, a new chance to finish this war. And we are thankful that on the diplomatic path, we are also not alone. I thank your leaders for this,” he said.

The President emphasized the importance of discussing specific draft documents and details of the peace process, as well as the necessary security guarantees that partner states are ready to provide.

According to him, the Ukrainian side was eager to share documents it already has and on which it needs partners' support and joint work.

“We have a sequence plan – this is very important – what after what we are ready to do,” Zelensky stressed.

He underlined that Russia has shown no genuine desire to pursue peace and instead continues its aggressive war, violence, and destabilization, using negotiations as a tactic to buy time, resorting to provocations and manipulation to derail the peace process. Only strong, coordinated pressure from the United States and Europe can change the calculations of the aggressor state.

It is noted that a meeting of chiefs of general staffs is scheduled for January 5, followed by a leaders' meeting in Paris on January 6. After these contacts, a joint meeting with representatives of the United States can be prepared.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 3 national security advisers of European countries, as well as representatives of NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission, arrived in Kyiv.