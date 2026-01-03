403
Pakistan Air Force Successfully Tests Air Launched Cruise Missile
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (KUNA) - Pakistan Air Force has successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed "Taimoor" weapon system, capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, said the military on Saturday.
According to a press release by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), it marks another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defense capabilities.
It further said that Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, carrying a conventional warhead.
"Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defense systems, " it added.
The military said that its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country's overall defense posture.
The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan's defense industry.
The launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with distinguished scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in the development of this advanced weapon system.
Pakistan's Air Chief heartily congratulated the scientists, engineers and the entire PAF team on this remarkable achievement.
The Air Chief reaffirmed that such accomplishments are a testament to the nation's resolve to achieve technological self-sufficiency and maintain a credible conventional deterrent in the evolving regional security environment. (end)
