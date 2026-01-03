403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Airstrikes Wound Three People In S. Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- At least three people have been injured by the Israeli occupation air strikes on Marjayoun district, south of Lebanon, Lebanese health ministry's emergency operations center said on Saturday.
In a statement, the center said Israeli occupation's drones launched air raids on a vehicle at the town of al-Kheyam in Marjayoun, wounding three persons who were transferred to a hospital for treatment.
The Israeli occupation forces have been violating the ceasefire deal signed on November 27 2025, through launching raids and repeated attacks on some southern parts in Lebanon.
In parallel, the occupation is still maintaining some sites and border checkpoints inside Lebanon, in a clear and permanent breach of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701. (end)
nsa
In a statement, the center said Israeli occupation's drones launched air raids on a vehicle at the town of al-Kheyam in Marjayoun, wounding three persons who were transferred to a hospital for treatment.
The Israeli occupation forces have been violating the ceasefire deal signed on November 27 2025, through launching raids and repeated attacks on some southern parts in Lebanon.
In parallel, the occupation is still maintaining some sites and border checkpoints inside Lebanon, in a clear and permanent breach of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701. (end)
nsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment