Explainer: Why Did The US Strike Venezuela, And Why Does It Matter?

What happened?

Early on January 3, the United States launched airstrikes on several Venezuelan military targets, including locations in and around the capital, Caracas. US President Donald Trump confirmed the operation in a post on social media, describing it as a“large-scale strike” against what he called a“narco-terrorist regime” led by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In the same post, Trump claimed that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured during the operation and flown out of Venezuela.

Why did the US launch these strikes now?

The Trump administration says the operation is aimed at drug trafficking. Washington has long accused Maduro of helping cocaine-smuggling networks move drugs through Venezuela and into the United States.

Relations between Washington and Caracas have been hostile for years, but tensions rose further after Trump returned to office. Venezuela's close ties with Russia, China, and Iran, along with its vast oil reserves, have long made it a strategic concern for the US.

How did the crisis build up?

The current escalation began in September 2025, when the US launched a naval operation in the Caribbean aimed at intercepting vessels it said were linked to drug smuggling. Several Venezuelan boats were targeted, leading to deaths and strong protests from Caracas.

Over the following months, the US expanded its military presence in the region, deploying warships and aircraft. Washington also declared Venezuelan airspace effectively closed.

Tensions worsened last month after the US seized a Venezuelan oil tanker and imposed restrictions on sanctioned vessels, further damaging Venezuela's already fragile economy.

What is the US accusing President Maduro of?

Washington accuses Maduro of leading what it calls the“Cartel of the Suns”, an alleged drug-trafficking network involving senior military and political figures in Venezuela. The US Justice Department charged Maduro in 2020 with narco-terrorism and placed a reward on his capture.

Venezuela has rejected these accusations, calling them politically motivated and aimed at forcing regime change.

How has Venezuela responded?

Before the reported capture, President Maduro had condemned US actions as“imperialist aggression” and accused Washington of trying to seize Venezuela's oil wealth.

After Trump's announcement, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said Maduro and his wife were unaccounted for and demanded proof of their status. Venezuelan state media declared a national emergency, urging supporters to resist foreign intervention.

Reports from Caracas described confusion and tension, with military vehicles deployed near key government buildings.

Is this only about drugs?

While counter-narcotics is the stated justification, many analysts believe the conflict runs deeper. The US has opposed Venezuela's leadership since the late 1990s, when Hugo Chávez came to power on a strongly anti-US platform. His successor, Maduro, has continued that stance. Analysts also point to Washington's desire to curb Russian and Chinese influence in Latin America and reassert its dominance in the region. Supporting Venezuela's opposition and pushing for political change in Caracas has been a central part of US policy for years.

How is this being viewed inside the United States?

The strikes are likely to be viewed positively by many Venezuelan-Americans, particularly those who fled Maduro's government and have long supported tougher US action against Caracas.

Political analysts say this mirrors earlier US policy toward Cuba, which helped Republicans consolidate support among Cuban-Americans. A hard line on Venezuela could similarly strengthen Republican backing among Venezuelan-American voters, especially in Florida, a key swing state with a large Latin American diaspora and major electoral importance. Support for US intervention also appears stronger among Venezuelans living abroad. A 2026 poll by AtlasIntel found that 64 per cent of Venezuelans in the diaspora, including those living in the United States, supported US military intervention to remove Maduro, compared with 34 per cent among respondents inside Venezuela.

What role does Venezuela's opposition play?

Venezuela's opposition leaders have welcomed international pressure on Maduro and described recent developments as a potential turning point. They argue that the government has lost legitimacy and that outside pressure is necessary to restore democracy.

Why does this matter to the UAE?

The escalation is being closely watched in the Gulf because of its potential impact on global oil markets. Venezuela is a major oil producer, and any prolonged disruption to its output could affect crude prices worldwide.

Higher oil prices tend to ripple through the global economy, influencing fuel costs, transport and inflation.