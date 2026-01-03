UAE Lottery: 7 Bag Dh100,000 Each Dh30 Million Jackpot Still Unclaimed

A total of seven players won Dh100,000 UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draw number 260103, with the Dh30 million jackpot remaining up for grabs on Saturday.

Of these, four players matched five day numbers and the month number, each winning Dh100,000. The remaining three winners were announced under the Lucky Chance segment, where each received Dh100,000.

The winning numbers for the draw were:

Days: 15, 30, 7, 31, 27 and 2

Month: 11

Lucky Chance winners

As part of the weekly Lucky Day draw, the UAE Lottery also announced the Lucky Chance results, where three players won Dh100,000 each.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

AU1943197

AI0733977

CP6642835

Lucky Day draws are now held every Saturday following a recent revamp to the game. The updated format features a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and a Lucky Chance segment offering additional Dh100,000 prizes each week.