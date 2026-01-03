MWL Commends Saudi Arabia's Hosting Of Conference To Address Yemen's Southern Issue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah Al-Mukarramah: The Muslim World League (MWL) commended Saudi Arabia's announcement of its response to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh, bringing together all southern factions at the negotiating table to discuss just solutions to the southern issue.

MWL Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa praised Saudi Arabia's response to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, emphasizing that it reflects the Kingdom's continued support for the Yemeni people and its commitment to preserving peace and stability in the Republic of Yemen, particularly in addressing the just cause of the southern issue through comprehensive dialogue among all factions.