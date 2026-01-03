Industrial Sector's Contribution To Economic Growth Rises To 45.4% In Q3 2025 - JCI

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The industrial sector maintained strong and accelerating performance in the third quarter of 2025, reinforcing its position as a key driver of national economic growth, the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) said on Saturday.

JCI said that the sector's contribution to overall economic growth rose to 45.4 per cent, reflecting the expanding role of industry in supporting economic activity and marking the third consecutive quarter of positive momentum, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jordan's gross domestic product at constant prices grew by 2.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 2.5 per cent in the same period of 2024.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbir said that the industrial sector recorded real growth of 5.3 per cent year on year, underlining its capacity to lead national growth despite regional challenges.

He added that the sector resilience had enabled it to“turn challenges into opportunities”.

Jaghbir said that the continued positive performance boosted expectations of strong results by the end of the year and could lead to historically high growth levels.

The JCI president noted that the industrial sector's share of GDP reached about 24.3 per cent, stressing the need to remove procedural and regulatory obstacles to ensure sustainable growth.

Manufacturing industries remained the main contributor during the third quarter of 2025, posting growth of 5.1 per cent and contributing 0.89 percentage points to overall growth, making them the“most influential” sector in economic performance.

The mining and quarrying sector recorded the highest growth rate among economic sectors at 7.4 per cent, contributing 0.23 percentage points, signalling a recovery in this vital sector.

The electricity sector grew by 4.6 per cent, contributing 0.12 percentage points, while the water sector expanded by 3.8 per cent, reflecting the broadening base of industrial activity and its links with other productive and service sectors.

Jaghbir said that current efforts focus on enhancing production and technological capacities, supporting innovation projects, promoting digital solutions to improve product quality and efficiency, and addressing challenges facing factories in cooperation with government entities.

He also highlighted the importance of specialised training programmes to enhance workforce skills and sustain sector growth.