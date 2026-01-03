Can Switzerland's Power Grid Keep Up With Its Data Centres?
Data centres are multiplying across Switzerland – and so is public concern about their high energy needs.
A surveyExternal link by the NGO AlgorithmWatch CH found that 72% of Swiss residents believe new data centres should only be built if they are powered by renewable energy, and four out of five want more transparency in energy usage.
Meanwhile, the federal government has saidExternal link that meeting the country's future electricity needs may involve a reconsideration of building more nuclear power capacity, raising fears of power shortages and even blackouts in the years ahead.
Data centres are central to running our hyper-connected world, from cloud services to AI applications. In Switzerland, they account for 6–8% of electricity consumption, with this share expected to rise as new centres are built. Globally, data centres use 3% of electricity – less than electric vehicles, air conditioners, or heavy industry – but demand could double by 2030 due to high-performance AI servers, according to the International Energy AgencyExternal link (IEA).External Content
As Switzerland competes for digital relevance, its rapidly growing data centre sector will need careful planning and efficiency improvements to avoid overloading the power grid, as has already occurred in other countries.
