Can Switzerland's Power Grid Keep Up With Its Data Centres?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In Switzerland, the number of data centres per capita is among the highest in the world, while the share of electricity they consume is among the highest in Europe. With some power grids already close to the limit, the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) could put them under further strain. This content was published on January 3, 2026 - 10:30 8 minutes

I analyse the risks, opportunities and concrete impacts of artificial intelligence on society and everyday life. Since joining SWI swissinfo in 2020, I translate the complexity of science and technology into stories that speak to a global audience. Born in Milan to an Italian-Egyptian family, I have been passionate about knowledge and writing since childhood. I worked between Milan and Paris as a multilingual editor for technology magazines before transitioning to international journalism with SWI swissinfo.



More from this aut Italian Departm

Italiano it La Svizzera riuscirà a stare al passo con la domanda di energia dei data center? Original Read more: La Svizzera riuscirà a stare al passo con la domanda di energia dei data ce

Data centres are multiplying across Switzerland – and so is public concern about their high energy needs.

A surveyExternal link by the NGO AlgorithmWatch CH found that 72% of Swiss residents believe new data centres should only be built if they are powered by renewable energy, and four out of five want more transparency in energy usage.

Meanwhile, the federal government has saidExternal link that meeting the country's future electricity needs may involve a reconsideration of building more nuclear power capacity, raising fears of power shortages and even blackouts in the years ahead.

Data centres are central to running our hyper-connected world, from cloud services to AI applications. In Switzerland, they account for 6–8% of electricity consumption, with this share expected to rise as new centres are built. Globally, data centres use 3% of electricity – less than electric vehicles, air conditioners, or heavy industry – but demand could double by 2030 due to high-performance AI servers, according to the International Energy AgencyExternal link (IEA).

External Content

As Switzerland competes for digital relevance, its rapidly growing data centre sector will need careful planning and efficiency improvements to avoid overloading the power grid, as has already occurred in other countries.

>> Everyday electronic devices and online services contribute to climate change. Here's how we can change this:

More More Climate solutions Smartphones, streaming, AI: digital tech's outsized climate impact in Switzerland

This content was published on Jan 3, 2026 Everyday devices and online services sap the planet's natural resources and add to climate change. But there are ways to make digital life greener.

Read more: Smartphones, streaming, AI: digital tech's outsized climate impact in Switze