Swiss Hospitals Postpone Surgeries To Treat Crans-Montana Fire Victims

“However, the coordination between the various hospitals is working extremely well and they are supporting each other,” said the University Hospital Zurich (UZH) in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday. In the meantime, other Zurich hospitals have taken over patients and emergencies from UZH.

However, the UZH emergency department is open at all times and ready to accept additional and other patients. Intensive care beds are also available at all times.

Planned operations at Zurich Children's Hospital (Kispi) also have to be postponed, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF. Five people injured in the fire are being treated at Kispi. They are all under the age of 18 and are in an induced coma. A double-digit number of operations are required for their treatment. Additional operating theatres would have to be opened for this.

This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.