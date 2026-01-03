Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Majority Of Those Injured In The Crans-Montana Bar Fire Are Swiss

2026-01-03 02:08:23
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Of the 119 people injured in the fire in Crans-Montana, 113 have been identified. Of those 71 of them were from Switzerland, 14 from France, 11 from Italy and four from Serbia. One injured person each came from Bosnia, Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland and Portugal. This content was published on January 3, 2026 - 10:25 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
This was announced by the commander of the Valais cantonal police, Frédéric Gisler, on Friday at a media conference on the status of the investigation in Crans-Montana. He said that this was the current state of knowledge – these figures had yet to be confirmed.

Gisler also said that there had been 40 fatalities. On Thursday, the Valais authorities spoke of around 40 fatalities.

This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

The commander of the Valais cantonal police also announced that the identification of these fatalities was continuing as quickly as possible, but that international standards had to be adhered to. It will therefore take time.

He also ordered that all families searching for injured or dead relatives should be given round-the-clock assistance.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

