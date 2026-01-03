Majority Of Those Injured In The Crans-Montana Bar Fire Are Swiss
This was announced by the commander of the Valais cantonal police, Frédéric Gisler, on Friday at a media conference on the status of the investigation in Crans-Montana. He said that this was the current state of knowledge – these figures had yet to be confirmed.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Gisler also said that there had been 40 fatalities. On Thursday, the Valais authorities spoke of around 40 fatalities.More More Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor
This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.Read more: Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prose
The commander of the Valais cantonal police also announced that the identification of these fatalities was continuing as quickly as possible, but that international standards had to be adhered to. It will therefore take time.
He also ordered that all families searching for injured or dead relatives should be given round-the-clock assistance.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
