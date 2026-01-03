Electricity Demand Touches 241 GW In December As Year-End Consumption Surges

MENAFN - KNN India)India's peak electricity demand rose to 241,201 MW in December 2025, marking the highest level recorded during the month, according to official data. The peak was registered on December 31, when total energy met stood at 4,681 million units (MU).

Electricity demand remained elevated during the final week of the month, reflecting sustained consumption across regions, reported ET.

Steady Rise Through the Month

At the beginning of December, peak demand stood at 206,206 MW on December 1, with energy met at 4,185 MU. Demand crossed the 220,000 MW mark by the second week and continued to rise steadily through the remainder of the month. On December 9, peak demand touched 221,974 MW, with energy met at 4,337 MU.

Late-December Surge in Consumption

By December 15, demand increased further to 228,917 MW, while energy met reached 4,451 MU. The upward trend continued in the closing days of the month.

Peak demand rose to 239,059 MW on December 26, with energy met at 4,601 MU, and remained near that level on December 27 at 238,815 MW. On December 30, peak demand increased to 239,690 MW, before reaching the monthly high on December 31.

Drivers Behind Higher Power Demand

An official attributed the rise in demand to a combination of economic and seasonal consumption patterns.“The increase in electricity demand during the latter part of December was driven by higher industrial activity, year-end commercial operations, and increased residential consumption,” the official said.

Energy Availability Remains Robust

Energy met during the month ranged between 4,185 MU and 4,681 MU, indicating higher electricity usage during the closing days of December.

Data showed that multiple days in the final week recorded demand levels above 230,000 MW, underscoring sustained pressure on the power system as consumption peaked toward the end of the year.

