Innovher Enters A New Growth Chapter With Jeet Vijay Joining As Co-Founder

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jaipur, Rajasthan, India InnovHer has announced a major leadership milestone with Jeet Vijay joining the organization as Co-Founder. The appointment marks a defining moment in InnovHer's journey as it formally transitions into InnovHer 2.0, its next phase as a full-scale venture institution focused on startups, SMEs, and regional economic development.

Jeet Vijay Joins InnovHer as Co-Founder, Ushering in InnovHer 2.0 and a New Era of Institutional Venture Building

Over the past two years, InnovHer has steadily built credibility as a Tier-2 venture platform-deploying capital, enabling co-investments, facilitating early exits, and positioning Jaipur as an emerging national convergence point for founders and investors. With this transition, InnovHer is sharpening its focus on institutional design, governance rigor, and long-term capital stewardship. The inclusion of Jeet Vijay significantly strengthens this ambition by adding policy depth, national-global perspective, and execution discipline.

A Leader Shaped by Policy, Capital, and Ecosystem Building

Jeet Vijay brings over 18 years of experience across venture capital, private equity, startup policy, and ecosystem leadership. Most recently, he served as the CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, the Government of India's nodal agency for technology startups. In this role, he operated at the center of India's innovation architecture-working closely with central ministries, investors, incubators, accelerators, and founders across the country.

His work has spanned national advisory roles, startup funding frameworks, and large-scale ecosystem programs, giving him a rare vantage point on what differentiates activity-driven initiatives from institution building. Beyond domestic policy leadership, Jeet's international exposure-including collaborations with the University of Texas (USA)-has shaped his understanding of how mature ecosystems integrate universities, capital, and enterprises into long-term economic engines.

Equally significant is Jeet's strong regional grounding. Hailing from Alwar, Rajasthan, and coming from a business family, he brings first-hand insight into the realities of Tier-2 and Tier-3 India. This perspective aligns closely with InnovHer's founding belief that regional India requires durable institutions, not episodic programs, to unlock sustainable growth.

Commenting on his decision to join InnovHer, Jeet Vijay said,“Coming from Alwar, Rajasthan, I have always believed that regional India should not just export talent to metros, but build strong institutions at home. Joining InnovHer is my way of contributing back-by bringing policy experience, global exposure, and capital discipline to strengthen startups and SMEs in Rajasthan and other Tier-2 regions. If we want sustainable growth, we must build local economic engines that can compete nationally and globally while remaining rooted in their communities.”

Strengthening InnovHer's Strategic and Institutional Output

As Co-Founder, Jeet Vijay's role will focus on sharpening InnovHer's strategic direction, governance frameworks, and institutional architecture. His presence brings greater rigor to venture selection, capital structuring, and policy alignment-ensuring that InnovHer's growth is disciplined, auditable, and scalable.

More importantly, his inclusion expands InnovHer's horizon. With a deep understanding of national policy, global best practices, and regional execution, Jeet strengthens InnovHer's ability to support startups and SMEs as long-term economic contributors, not merely high-growth bets. This approach is increasingly relevant as India's next growth cycle is expected to be driven by MSMEs, regional enterprises, and innovation-led local economies.

InnovHer 2.0: Building a Venture Institution from Tier-2 India

InnovHer 2.0 represents a deliberate shift-from a venture platform to a venture institution. The next phase is designed to deliver deeper, more structured support to:



SMEs seeking capital readiness and sustainable growth pathways

Startups requiring governance-first scaling frameworks Local economies aiming to build durable innovation capacity

With Jeet Vijay joining as Co-Founder, InnovHer reinforces its commitment to institution-grade execution, long-term capital stewardship, and ecosystem accountability. The organization aims to demonstrate that venture institutions built from Tier-2 India can deliver outcomes on par with, or better than, metro-centric models.

A Shared Vision for National Impact

The alignment between InnovHer's founding leadership and Jeet Vijay is rooted in a shared conviction: India's most resilient innovation will emerge from regions when supported by strong institutions. InnovHer 2.0 seeks to set a national benchmark by proving that disciplined venture building, policy alignment, and regional grounding can coexist with scale and global competitiveness.

As InnovHer steps into this new chapter, the appointment of Jeet Vijay is not merely a leadership announcement-it is a signal. A signal that InnovHer is building for scale with discipline, for growth with purpose, and for impact with longevity.