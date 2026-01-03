Port Said Health Facilities Record 362,662 Medical Services Throughout 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population provided 362,662 medical services through hospitals and health facilities in Port Said governorate between January and December 2025, the ministry announced in a statement.

The services were delivered under the directives of Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, as part of the“Egypt Vision 2030” strategy to achieve universal health coverage.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the ministry's official spokesperson, said the Health Affairs Directorate provided 127,026 services at the Chest and Fever hospitals, benefiting 43,836 citizens. This total included 34,319 outpatient clinic services, 33,909 emergency and reception cases, 536 internal admissions, and 70 intensive care unit (ICU) cases. Additionally, the facilities conducted 9,297 remote diagnostic services and handled 4,957 infectious disease surveillance reports.

The spokesperson noted that the Marine Hospital (Chest and Fever) underwent significant development, increasing capacity to 20 ICU beds, 26 internal beds, and six emergency and isolation beds. Infrastructure upgrades included the demolition of an old radiology building, the digital transformation of radiology services with film printing capabilities, and the construction of a new building for radiology, laboratories, and clinics. A new chest ICU with a 20-bed capacitywas also inaugurated.

The Dental and Genetic Counselling centres provided 74,197 services, aided by the activation of evening clinics. The specialised dental centre, which features 15 departments and 14 chairs equipped with digital sensors and a prosthetics laboratory, resumed operations after a hiatus since 2022. Total beneficiaries for these dental and genetic services reached 27,087 citizens.

Waleed Abdel Maqsoud, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Port Said, stated that the Genetic Counselling centre provided 16,412 services. This included 7,315 physiotherapy sessions, 4,498 genetic counselling sessions, 2,438 laboratory tests, 251 speech therapy sessions, 187 dermatology consultations, 137 ear, nose, and throat (ENT) services, and 5,141 health certificates. Furthermore, formula milk was distributed to 4,629 infants under six months old and 6,102 children over six months.

Presidential health initiatives accounted for 161,439 services provided to 11,877 citizens. Maritime health activities included the inspection and vaccination of 6,159 ships at Port Said seaport and the reception of three cruise ships. Food safety monitoring covered 1,244 food facilities, resulting in the collection of 1,394 samples.

Abdel Maqsoud highlighted the role of community outreach and awareness teams. More than 120,000 citizens benefited from awareness activities in public spaces and health facilities, aimed at supporting presidential initiatives and promoting healthy lifestyles and positive behaviours.