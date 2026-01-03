403
EU appeal for calm amid US army action in Venezuela
(MENAFN) The European Union’s top foreign policy official on Saturday appealed for calm in the wake of US military action in Venezuela, stressing that international legal norms must be upheld at all times.
In a statement shared on social media, Kaja Kallas said she had been in contact with US officials and the EU’s diplomatic mission in Caracas, noting: "I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela."
She reaffirmed the EU’s longstanding position on Venezuela’s political future, reiterating its stance on leadership legitimacy and the need for change through nonviolent means. "The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition."
Emphasizing legal obligations, she added: "Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint," urging all sides to avoid further escalation.
Kallas also underlined that ensuring the security of European nationals in Venezuela remains a priority for the bloc.
Earlier, Venezuelan authorities accused the United States of launching attacks against both civilian and military facilities across several regions, subsequently declaring a national emergency in response.
US President Donald Trump later confirmed that Washington had carried out what he described as a “large scale” strike, claiming that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been detained and removed from the country, according to statements he published online.
The escalation followed months of strained relations between Caracas and Washington, during which US officials accused Maduro of involvement in narcotics trafficking. Maduro rejected those allegations, denied any links to criminal cartels, and had previously signaled openness to dialogue.
