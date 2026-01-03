403
Saudi Arabia Welcomes Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President's Request To Convene Conference For All Southern Factions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has welcomed the request of President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi to convene a comprehensive conference in Riyadh to bring together all southern factions to discuss just solutions to the southern cause Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) today, "Saudi Arabia welcomes the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and calls upon all southern factions to actively participate in the conference to develop a comprehensive vision for just solutions to the southern cause that fulfills the legitimate aspirations of the southern people." Riyadh
