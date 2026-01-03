Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Congress Delegation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Saturday with a delegation of United States Congress members, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

The meeting discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, and ways to support and strengthen them.

It also went over developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need for combined regional and international efforts to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, paving the way toward achieving sustainable peace and the sought-after stability in the region.