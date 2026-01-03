403
Trump says US captured Maduro, his wife after large scale strike
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States had launched what he described as a “large scale strike” targeting Venezuela, claiming the operation resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were subsequently removed from the country.
In a public statement shared on his social media platform, Trump declared: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” according to his post.
Trump said the mission was carried out “in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement,” without providing further operational specifics.
He added that more information would be made public later and confirmed plans to address the matter during a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. at his Mar-a-Lago residence in the US state of Florida.
In a separate brief phone interview with reporters, Trump praised the execution of the operation, emphasizing the level of preparation involved. “A lot of good planning and lot of great, great troops and great people,”he was quoted as saying.
He further described the action by stating, “It was a brilliant operation, actually.”
When questioned about whether congressional approval had been sought for the strike or what the next steps would be for Venezuela, Trump declined to elaborate, saying those issues would be addressed during the upcoming news conference.
