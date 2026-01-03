Strong Indian Presence As Main Draw For 10Th Bengaluru Open Is Announced

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) The stage is set for an exciting week of world-class tennis at the 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open, following the main draw ceremony held on Saturday at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium. The ATP Challenger 125 tournament will get underway on Monday.

India No. 1 Sumit Nagal will open his campaign against homegrown talent SD Prajwal Dev, while top seed Pedro Martinez of Spain has been drawn against a qualifier in the first round. Seasoned campaigners, including second seed Harold Mayot, third seed Jay Clarke, and fourth seed Lloyd Harris, also find themselves in competitive sections of the draw, setting the stage for a fiercely contested opening round.

There will be a strong Indian representation in the main draw, with six Indian players in action - highlighting the tournament's continued commitment to providing domestic talent with opportunities at a high international level. Alongside Nagal and Prajwal Dev, the Indian contingent includes India No. 2 Aryan Shah, India No. 3 Karan Singh, and wild card entrants Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Damne.

In first-round match-ups, Suresh will face Croatia's Duje Ajduković, while Damne takes on Croatian fifth seed Matej Dodig. Aryan Shah is drawn against Beibit Zhukayev, and Karan Singh will come up against Borna Gojo.

The qualifying rounds will begin on January 4, with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Manish Suresh Kumar, Aditya Balsekar, and Adil Kalyanpur receiving qualifying wild cards, further boosting Indian participation in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Maheswar Rao, IAS, Honorary Secretary, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) said,“We are pleased to welcome players, officials, and fans to the landmark 10th edition of the Dafa News Bengaluru Open. With continued support from the state government and senior officials, we have focused this year on enhancing player experience, ensuring smooth movement, and comfort.

"Over the years, the tournament has built a strong reputation as a well-organised, player-friendly ATP Challenger event. Alongside delivering high-quality competition, we aim to attract larger spectator participation, particularly for the evening matches under lights. As one of the first ATP tournaments of the season and a total purse of $225,000, it is a privilege for Bengaluru to host the event and showcase its world-class tennis infrastructure,” he added.

R. Chethan, IPS, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, also said,“It is a great achievement for KSLTA to host the 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open. I would like to congratulate them and commend their dedication towards setting high standards for the sport over the years. It is a matter of pride that the Bengaluru Open is now a prestigious ATP Challenger that boasts of being the first of the year, providing a platform for Indian players to begin their campaign on a good note.”

Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director, KSLTA, added,“We have participation from 19 countries, with six Indians in the main draw. Over the years, this event has enhanced the stature of Bengaluru and its contribution to world tennis. We look forward to an exciting week, and with Bengaluru also set to host the Davis Cup tie between India and the Netherlands next month, it reinforces the city's growing stature on the global tennis map.”

Reflecting on the draw, Karnataka's S. D. Prajwal Dev stated,“Playing in Bengaluru is special as it's one of my home tournaments, but once I'm on court, it's all about execution and staying present. I don't feel any added pressure from the home crowd. I believe I've prepared well for this tournament and I'm confident in the work I've put in, so my aim is simply to go out there and compete to the best of my ability.”

With a blend of established names, emerging international talent, and strong Indian representation, the Bengaluru Open 2026 main draw promises a week of high-intensity tennis. The tournament will culminate with the semifinals on Friday (January 9), followed by the final on Saturday (January 10).