Canada Must Act Against Khalistanis, Stop Future 'Referendum': Report

MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, Jan 3 (IANS) Extremist Khalistani elements are using Canada as a base to advance their agenda and foment tensions with India, a trend that Ottawa should stop. Other countries would not tolerate such extremist diaspora groups operating from Canadian soil, so Ottawa should take steps to prevent it, a report suggested on Saturday.

According to Canada-based news website Western Standard, the referendum conducted by terror group Sikhs for Justice in November 2025 in Ottawa occurred at a time when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, with talks focused on trade relations - potentially undermining Canada's foreign policy interests.

“Canada must act to stop a future referendum, but it's not the one in Alberta or Quebec. A referendum campaign organised by Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistani group, has been taking place with little notice from most Canadians. Recently, over 53,000 Canadian Sikhs from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec voted in Ottawa during the latest phase of the Khalistan Referendum, forming lines stretching nearly two kilometres,” the report detailed.

“Canada hosts one of the largest Sikh diasporas outside India, with a vibrant and diverse community. Canadian Sikhs actively contribute to all aspects of Canadian society, including politics, business, arts, and community life. A small but vocal segment openly supports the Khalistani cause, advocating for an independent Sikh state. This has led to tensions with India, which views such activities as a threat to its sovereignty and often criticises Canada for not curbing extremism,” it added.

According to the report, Canadian security agencies must act against Sikh extremist elements while ensuring that Sikh communities as a whole are not subjected to collective punishment.

“Sikhs face enough prejudice and discrimination due to their distinctive religious attire - they wear turbans and some carry ceremonial daggers - to face accusations of 'dual loyalty.' Jewish Canadians faced this stereotype, and no group should carry that stigma. Instead, Sikh groups should work with Canadian agencies to isolate extremists,” it noted.

The report argues that Canada must demand more from Canadian citizenship, requiring new citizens to set aside old hatreds and prejudices or face citizenship revocation.

“In the meantime, politicians and security agencies must demand more from diaspora communities and stop any groups organising activities that interfere with national security and foreign policy. This approach should apply not only to Sikh extremists but to any group that seeks to use Canada as a platform for promoting foreign conflicts or undermining Canadian interests,” it stressed.