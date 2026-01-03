ABOVE FOOD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Above Food Ingredients, Inc. On Behalf Of Above Food Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Above Food and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Above Food Ingredients, Inc. (“Above Food” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:ABVE) on behalf of Above Food stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Above Food has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On December 2, 2025, Above Food disclosed that its auditor had,“upon the request of the Company,” resigned in July. On this news, Above Food's stock price fell $0.17, or 6.1%, to close at $2.60 per share on December 2, 2025, thereby injuring investors.



Then, on December 12, 2025, Above Food revealed that“the timetable” of its fiscal year 2025 audit“has been impacted over the past several weeks by unavoidable illness-related resourcing challenges faced by the team” and would not be completed on time. The Company stated that it“has notified Nasdaq accordingly and has applied for the 180-day extension.”

On this news, Above Food's stock price fell $1.33, or 43.04%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $1.76 per share on December 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Above Food shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



