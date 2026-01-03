Zoya Akhtar Breaks Silence On Nepotism Debate: 'Complaints Are Often Misplaced'

Zoya Akhtar has finally broken her silence on the ongoing nepotism debate that has been raging in the Indian film industry and has given another perspective to the issue to garner a lot of social media attention yet again. Strongly in favor of challenging storytelling and innovative new voices, Zoya stated that complaints on nepotism are, mostly misplaced, adding another dimension to an issue that is already split from within the industry.

Zoya Akhtar Breaks Silence On Nepotism Debate

By saying this, Zoya Akhtar clarified that one of such words gives rise to the guilt consciousness, and one does not meet up to the standards of certain banners. "Just because you're not in a Dharma film doesn't mean the industry is out to get you," she continued.

“Firstly, we have to stop looking at the industry like it's a room, where you're either inside or outside. The industry is an infrastructure. Anybody can do what they want. Anybody can make a film. You can come in here, you can do what you want. See, the point is, a lot of people complain that they are not in the industry. But they're actually complaining because they're not in a Dharma film. You understand? It's not about not being in the industry. You want to act? You can act. And if you're acting, you're in the industry,'' Said Zoya Akhtar.

Social Media Responses

Such statements have evoked mixed reactions over the internet. While some called out the virtue of honesty and practicality in Zoya's statement, others justified that privilege is not so easily evaporated. The franchise brought alive and reignited the most painful issue of every aspiring actor's life-the one that answers all of their questions but in silence.

Every few months, a debate on "nepotism" trends again and again. It is usually fuelled by some glaring interviews with big stars coupled with major casting announcements. Zoya Akhtar's statement adds another notch to the already spicy debate between fresh and controversial propositions to an issue that reminds audiences that Bollywood really is an onion: layered and multilayered.