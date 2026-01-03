Dharamshala Student Death: CM Sukhu Suspends Professor, Vows Action

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday assured that the government "will take strict action" against the alleged accused over the death of a 19-year-old second-year government college student in Dharamshala under suspicious circumstances, amid prolonged ragging and sexual harassment. The Chief Minister said he had "immediately suspended" the professor based on the victims' statement.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sukhu said, "I have taken a decision based on the statement by the girl from Dharamshala. The professor she has alleged against will be immediately suspended, and I have also ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. Our government will take strict action against whoever are involved in the matter."

A 19-year-old second-year student of Government Degree College, Dharamshala, who died during treatment in Ludhiana in December. Her parents alleged that she was subjected to ragging, assault and sexual harassment at the college, which caused severe mental distress and deterioration of her health.

Women's Commissions Take Cognisance

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the death amid prolonged ragging and sexual harassment. In a post on X, NCW shared, "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an extremely serious incident related to ragging, physical harassment, and sexual harassment at the Government Degree College in Dharamshala, in which a 19-year-old female student died during treatment. The Commission strongly condemns this heinous, inhuman, and reprehensible act, which is a gross violation of the student's life, dignity, and rights, and highlights the serious failure of the security mechanism in educational campuses."

Further, the Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission has also taken cognisance of the death amid prolonged ragging and sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI here, Vidya Negi said, "We have taken cognisance of the matter. We have called the SP and also requested a written report. We have urged them to investigate every aspect of the case. If anyone is found guilty, they should be punished. A thorough investigation should be conducted. The government is also sensitive to such incidents."

FIR Filed Against Students, Professor

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, police later registered an FIR against three fellow students and a college professor under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009. The police said the case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father, who alleged that on September 18, 2025, three female students assaulted and intimidated his daughter, while a professor sexually harassed her.

"Due to these reasons, his daughter was under severe stress, and her health deteriorated. She was treated at various hospitals and later died during treatment at DMC, Ludhiana, on December 26, 2025," police said.

UGC Initiates Probe

The incident has also drawn the attention of the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has taken serious cognisance of the student's death at Government Degree College in Dharamshala. Acting on media reports, the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline registered a suo-motu complaint, even as the college administration has maintained that the case is a death and not a suicide.

According to the UGC, a police enquiry into the incident is currently underway. In parallel, the higher education regulator has already constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to examine all aspects of the case, including the circumstances leading to the student's death. (ANI)

