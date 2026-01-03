Russia Condemns Alleged U.S. Military Operation Against Venezuela

MENAFN - AzerNews) Russia has expressed deep concern over what it described as an armed act of aggression by the United States against Venezuela, condemning the reported attack,reports, citing international media outlets.

The statement was issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In the current situation, it is essential to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the crisis through dialogue,” the ministry said.“Venezuela's right to self-determination must be guaranteed without any external destructive or military interference. We once again reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the policy of its leadership aimed at defending the country's national interests and sovereignty.”

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been detained and removed from the country. Trump said the United States had carried out a “successful operation” against Venezuelan leader.