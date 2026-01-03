National Security Advisors To Brief Coalition Of The Willing Leaders On Negotiation Documents Kyslytsya

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya said this at a briefing on January 3, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have a very dynamic schedule, because as early as Tuesday the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing are to meet in Paris. The material they [the national security advisors] have received needs to be thoroughly reviewed so that the leaders can be briefed, and within 48 hours everyone can gather in Paris and give political approval to the key elements of the documents we presented today," Kyslytsia said.

He added that today's meeting in Kyiv was the first opportunity for national security advisors to familiarize themselves with the full texts of the documents.

Oleksandr Bevz, an advisor in the Office of the President of Ukraine, in turn, noted that partners have no differing interpretations regarding how Ukraine's interests should best be protected. According to him, there are no problems with European and U.S. partners on issues related to territories or the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

In this context, Kyslytsya added: "No one exerted pressure on Ukraine during this morning's session. As of today, the documents are drafted in a way that does not violate the foundations of Ukraine's constitutional order or sovereignty."

At the same time, Kyslytsya stressed that the challenge will be how, within a tight timeframe, all states willing to support Ukraine will be able to complete their domestic procedures.

"This is very difficult, because no one – neither Ukraine nor foreign partners – intends to violate their constitutional order or the principles of governance that exist in their countries," the diplomat said.

Representatives of 15 European countries are taking part in the meeting in Kyiv, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, as well as representatives of the European Council, the European Commission, and NATO.

National security advisors from European countries, as well as representatives of NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission, arrived in Kyiv on January 3.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine