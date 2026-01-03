Industry Chamber: Sector's Contribution To Growth At 45.4% In Q3, 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 3 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry said on Saturday that the sector continued a "strong and accelerating" performance during the third quarter of 2025, maintaining its role as a key driver of economic growth in the Kingdom.The industrial sector's contribution to overall economic growth rose to 45.4 percent, reflecting industry's growing role in economic activity and the positive momentum for the third quarter in a row, it said.The Kingdom's GDP at constant prices grew by 2.8 percent during the third quarter, compared to 2.5 percent in the third quarter of 2024, a 12 percent increase, compared to the same period in 2024.The industrial sector achieved a real growth rate of 5.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2024, President of the chamber Fathi Jagbeer said, stressing the sector's ability to drive growth, despite challenges and "unfavorable regional conditions", and its resilience to turn challenges into opportunities.Continued positive performance reinforces expectations of strong results by the end of the year, and potentially record-breaking growth levels, Jaghbeer said in a statement, noting that the industrial sector's contribution to GDP reached about 24.3 percent.He called for removing procedural and regulatory impediments to support sustainable growth.Jaghbeer said manufacturing industries maintained a pivotal role in the third quarter, posting a growth of 5.1 percent with contribution of 0.89 percentage points to overall growth, staying the sector with the largest impact on economic performance.The mining and quarrying sector recorded the highest growth rate among economic sectors, at 7.4 percent, contributing 0.23 percentage points, reflecting the vital sector's recovery, he added.He also pointed to positive performance by the electricity sector, achieving a growth of 4.6 percent and contributing 0.12 percentage points, while the water sector recorded a growth of 3.8 percent, reflecting a broadening base of industrial activity and its connection to various productive and service sectors.The current focus is on enhancing the productive and technological capabilities of the industrial sector, including supporting innovative projects and encouraging the use of digital solutions to improve product quality and efficiency, said Jaghbeer.This also includes monitoring challenges facing factories and working on solutions in cooperation with government entities, with a focus on developing specialized training programs for industrial personnel to enhance their skills and support the sustainability of sectoral growth, he added.The head of the industry chamber concluded that the results made in the last three quarters of last year are "a pivotal moment" in the national industry, stressing the resilience and efficiency of key industries.