Rajasthan: Police Seize Over 12,000 Restricted Tablets, Including 1,329 Combipack Kits In Major Drug Bust

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 3 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal drug trade, Barmer Police in Rajasthan seized 12,645 restricted tablets, including 1,329 combipack kits containing 6,645 tablets, during a raid in the Rico area, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Rico Police Station searched a room belonging to Deep Singh, son of Heer Singh, a resident of Kapurdi located at Danji Ki Hodi, and recovered the contraband hidden in a plastic sack.

The seizure included 6,000 tablets containing NDPS substances weighing 684 grams, besides the 1,329 restricted combipack kits.

Barmer Drug Control Officer Shanti Lal Parihar, who was present during the operation, confirmed that the recovered medicines were illegal and restricted under relevant laws.

The raid was conducted as part of a special campaign launched at the direction of Police Headquarters and Inspector General of Police, Jodhpur Range, to curb illegal narcotic trade and apprehend wanted criminals.

The operation was supervised by Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Arya and Circle Officer Ramesh Kumar Sharma, while Rico Station House Officer Bhanwar Singh led the police team on the ground, under the overall guidance of District Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena.

A case has been registered against the accused Deep Singh, who is currently absconding. Police teams have been formed to trace him.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the source, supply chain and intended distribution network of the seized drugs.

The restricted medicines have been formally confiscated by the Drug Control Officer under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and separate legal proceedings have been initiated to prevent their misuse and illegal circulation.