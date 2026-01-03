J&K L-G Unveils Poster Of Anti-Drug Abuse Film 'The Last Dose'

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday unveiled the poster of an awareness film titled 'The Last Dose' on drug abuse at Lok Bhawan.

The film has been produced by Khwaish Gupta Productions.

A Lok Bhawan press communique said the Lt Governor congratulated the entire team and conveyed his best wishes to them.

Khwaish Gupta, Founder of Khwaish Gupta Productions; Shivdeep Gupta and Priya Gupta, Producers of the film, along with other team members, were present at the unveiling ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir highlighted drug abuse as a major challenge in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, the Divisional Commissioner described drug addiction as a grave social issue facing J&K today.

He said the problem has intensified rapidly, multiplying three times in the last three and a half years, which is alarming.

The Divisional Commissioner said the government is expanding its anti-drug awareness campaign by involving all stakeholders, including religious leaders.

"A very big awareness campaign is going on in J&K, and the Chief Secretary is personally monitoring it," he said.

He added that extensive programmes are being organised by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), where counsellors are being trained across health and educational institutions.

Five-day training sessions are being held to build a strong network for early intervention and prevention.

He said all sections of society are joining the effort, and religious leaders of Srinagar are being involved to inform people about the menace.

Helpline numbers of IMHANS are being widely circulated to assist those seeking help.

The government Psychiatric Diseases Hospital in Srinagar has two components: a 100-bedded Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) at Rainawari and a 30-bedded Community General Hospital Unit within SMHS premises.

The hospital provides diagnostic services including routine haematology, biochemistry, serum electrolytes, serology, EEG and ECT.