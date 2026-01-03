Bihar: RJD Holds Protest March Over BJP Leader's Remark Against Women

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) Pradesh Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Women's Cell on Saturday organised a protest march in Patna against the indecent and derogatory remarks made about women of Bihar by Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand government minister Rekha Arya and a BJP leader.

The march began from the RJD state office on Veer Chand Patel Path and proceeded to the Income Tax roundabout, where an effigy was burned as a mark of protest.

The demonstration echoed with slogans such as Why the insult to the women of Bihar? Narendra Modi, answer!, Bihar will not tolerate insult to women”.

The effigy-burning program at the Income Tax roundabout was led by State Executive President of the RJD Women's Cell, Anita Bharti.

Addressing the gathering at the RJD state office before the march, RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal said that insults to women would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He described the protest as a warning to the BJP, stating that the objectionable remarks made by Girdhari Lal Sahu reflect a deeper problem within the party.

RJD state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said Mandal questioned the silence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and senior BJP leaders, including the party's national leadership, on the issue.

“The continued silence suggests that the BJP is protecting and encouraging such people. This movement is only the beginning. The women of Bihar will not tolerate such humiliation,” he said.

A large number of women leaders and party workers participated in the protest, including RJD spokesperson Sarika Paswan, State General Secretary Mukund Singh, former state president Abha Lata Yadav, Professor Geeta Yadav, Sunita Kushwaha, Pooja Yadav, Meena Rai, Sneha Rani, Suchitra Chaudhary, Vijayalakshmi, Gudia Yadav, Sandhya Rai, Geeta Kumari, Ritu Priya Chaudhary, Naseem Jamal, and Neetu Kumari, among others.

During the protest, Anita Bharti and Sarika Paswan demanded that the BJP immediately expel Girdhari Lal Sahu from the party.

They also questioned the silence of BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, asking whether the BJP has any concern for the dignity of women from Bihar.

The leaders further demanded that strict action be taken against Girdhari Lal Sahu for using derogatory language and called for the dismissal of his wife, Rekha Arya, from the Uttarakhand government, stating that such an insult to women is unacceptable under any circumstances.