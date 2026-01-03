BJP Will Come To Power In West Bengal If Only 6 Pc More Hindu Votes Shift: Suvendu Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be coming to power in the state after the Assembly elections take place this year if nearly six per cent of the 'anti-Hindu' votes shift towards the party.

"The BJP's vote percentage in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls stood at 39 per cent. To win the Assembly elections in West Bengal this year, what we need is an additional six per cent votes. That will be possible if that six per cent comes from those Hindu voters who went against the BJP in 2024," LoP Adhikari said at a rally at his home constituency of Nandigram in East Midnapore district.

He also said that if the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contests again from Nandigram in 2026, he will again defeat her with a much higher victory margin.

"In 2021, I defeated her (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) by a little less than 2,000 votes. This time, if she contests from Nandigram, I will defeat her again, and this will be by a margin of 20,000 votes," he added.

Adhikari became a Leader of the Opposition by defeating Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram.

Later, the Chief Minister got elected after winning a by-election from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata and retained her chair as the West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.

He also said that even a major section of the Muslim voters in West Bengal is eager to get the Trinamool Congress out of power in West Bengal.

"The genuine Indian Muslim voters will have nothing to worry about if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal. The Muslim voters coming from financially backward sections will really benefit if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal. I never say that we do not want Muslim votes. But the reality is that we do not get Muslim votes. Be it the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2024 or the Assembly elections in 2021, the BJP got less than one per cent of Muslim votes in West Bengal," LoP Adhikari added.