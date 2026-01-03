Explained: US Military Captures Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro - What Happens Next?

On January 3, 2026, the United States carried out a large-scale military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, according to US President Donald Trump. In a statement on social media platform Truth Social, Trump described the intervention as a“brilliant operation” and likened it to past high-profile captures such as those of Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden. He said the mission was conducted in conjunction with US law enforcement agencies and military personnel.

The operation involved airstrikes and explosions across Caracas and other regions of Venezuela, after which US forces reportedly detained Maduro and his wife and flown them out of the country. The White House has not disclosed their exact location, but US officials indicate Maduro may face criminal charges in the United States relating to drug trafficking, narco-terrorism and other offences. Republican Senator Mike Lee said Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the arrest was under an existing criminal warrant.

Background: Escalating Pressure

The US military action did not occur in isolation but came after months of heightened tensions. The Trump administration had positioned a significant naval and air force presence near Venezuela's northern coast, including advanced aircraft carriers and warships, marking the largest US military buildup in the region in decades. American forces carried out strikes on vessels they accused of drug trafficking, seizing oil tankers and enforcing sanctions aimed at undermining Maduro's revenue streams. These actions were framed as part of a broader effort to combat narco-terrorism and reduce migrant flows into the United States.

Maduro has been a vocal critic of US policy for years. The US first indicted him in 2020 on charges including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States. Over time, the US government increased its bounty on his arrest, raising it to $50 million in 2025. Washington also designated the Venezuelan government and affiliated groups such as the“Cartel de los Soles” as foreign terrorist organisations - a move strongly rejected by Caracas.

Venezuela's Response

Venezuelan officials have strongly rejected the U.S. narrative. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and other government leaders have demanded proof of life for Maduro and his wife, insisting US claims are propaganda. Caracas denounced the strikes as a violation of international law and an act of aggression that undermines the country's sovereignty. The Venezuelan defense ministry and senior military commanders have vowed to resist foreign interference.

Regional leaders have reacted sharply. Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned the US action, with Petro calling for a United Nations Security Council emergency meeting and Díaz-Canel characterising the strikes as“state terrorism.” Meanwhile, some governments in Latin America have urged diplomatic engagement and restraint.

Legal and Geopolitical Questions

The US operation raises profound legal and ethical questions. Critics argue the strike lacks clear congressional authorization, potentially contravening both US and international law. The US Constitution grants certain military powers to the President, but without a formal declaration of war or explicit authorization, the legality of unilateral action within another sovereign nation remains contested. Supporters of the administration's approach argue that such actions fall within executive authority, especially when framed as counter-narco-terrorism operations.

International law scholars and human rights advocates have expressed concern that the capture of a sitting head of state through armed intervention could set a dangerous precedent for global norms governing sovereignty and the use of force. Venezuela has formally requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting, denouncing what it views as an illegitimate attack on its territory.

Who Controls Venezuela Now?

With Maduro in US custody, questions have emerged about leadership and governance in Venezuela. Key figures such as Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and Vice President Rodríguez remain influential within the government and military, though the situation on the ground appears fluid and unclear. Venezuelan institutions and armed forces retain significant authority, and resistance to foreign intervention remains a rallying point for Maduro loyalists.

Looking Ahead: Regional and Global Impact

The US operation could have wide-ranging geopolitical implications. Latin America's political landscape may shift as governments and international organisations respond. The crisis might fuel instability or lead to new diplomatic initiatives. Additionally, implications for global oil markets, refugee flows, and US -Venezuela relations remain uncertain. Experts warn that the removal of a sitting president through military action could encourage rival factions and prolong internal conflict rather than ushering in immediate stability.

