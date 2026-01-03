AFI Announces Qualification Marks To Boost Athletics Medal Tally At 2026 Asian Games

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) With an eye on improving India's overall medal tally in track and field at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday announced the qualification standards for the continental multi-sport event. The early announcement of the qualifying standards will help the athletes plan their season to qualify and grab medals in Aichi–Nagoya 2026 later in the year.

While unveiling the criteria, former president and current AFI spokesperson, Adille Sumariwalla, said athletes have sufficient time to peak at the right moment and secure qualification for the major international competition of the 2026 season.

“The athletes have ample time at hand to peak at the right time and book tickets for the Asian Games. The AFI will select at least two eligible athletes in each event,” Sumariwalla said. He added that the final strength of the Indian athletics contingent would be decided by the AFI selection panel.

Sumariwalla, who is also one of the vice-presidents of World Athletics, said the core group of Indian athletes performed well in 2025, which provides positive signals for the upcoming season.

“Indian athletics won 29 medals, including six gold, at the previous edition of the Asian Games held in China in 2022. I am confident that the overall medal tally in athletics will be better at the Asian Games in Japan,” he said.

The AFI spokesperson noted that India's sixth-place finish in track and field events at the previous Asian Games has been set as the benchmark for the 2026 edition. However, in several events, including the 200m, 400m, 800m, and high hurdles, the qualification standard has been fixed at a fifth-place finish.

“The government, including the Sports Ministry, has been apprised of the AFI qualification marks,” Sumariwalla said. He added that the qualification criteria for events such as the race walk and the marathon will be decided shortly by the federation.

The domestic athletics calendar will begin with the National Cross Country Championships on January 24. The first major track and field meet of the season, the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition, will be held from May 22 to 25 in Bhubaneswar.

The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships are scheduled to take place from July 8 to 12, also in Bhubaneswar. Both competitions will serve as key platforms for athletes to achieve the Asian Games qualification marks.

“It is mandatory for all athletes to compete in state meets and at least two regional competitions to be eligible for the main track and field events. Athletes who skip state meets without prior permission will not be eligible for the main competitions.” Sumariwalla said