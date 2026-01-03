403
Fidan meets with secretary of Ukraine’s security council
(MENAFN) Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Tuesday in Ankara with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, according to a post by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on social media platform X.
While no additional details were released, the meeting comes amid intensified international efforts to bring an end to the nearly four-year-long Russia-Ukraine conflict.
With strong diplomatic relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, Turkey has positioned itself as a key player in efforts to facilitate a halt to the ongoing hostilities.
