US Attack On Venezuela About Minerals, Oil, Not Democracy: MJ Akbar

Former MoS MEA (Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs) MJ Akbar has said that the current US attack on Venezuela's capital, with the claimed capture of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was not about democracy or progress, but more about minerals and oil. Akbar referenced the 'Monroe Doctrine' for the current conflict. Just like President Monroe, in his message to Congress in December 1823, declared Latin America to be within the American Sphere of Influence. Similarly, this has been extended in the modern age. He said that, in the current context, we are seeing a hegemonic principle. He also claimed that not all the countries of Latin America have true democracy, and there are " questions and doubts about the legitimacy of votes" in Venezuela.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "President Donald Trump's first war of his second term, which is the war in Venezuela, is, in historical terms, a return to what is famously known as the Monroe Doctrine, which was sent as a message to the Congress in December 1823. Uh, by President Monroe, in which he asserted that both the Americas, that means the southern half of the American Continent, known as Latin America, because it was under the power of Spain and Portugal, essentially. That, too, was within the American Sphere of Influence, and Europe would have to leave." He added, "America promised that it would not intervene in European affairs, but it established that now has now been extended in the modern age to a kind of principle. I think, in the current context, we are seeing a hegemonic principle: not all countries in Latin America have true democracy. And, there are questions and doubts about the legitimacy of votes in Venezuela."

'Conflict is about minerals and oil'

Akbar emphasised that the real conflict is not about democracy or progress, and the primary driver is President Trump's constant desire for America to be the world's leading producer of minerals and oil, whether in Ukraine or Africa. He cited the main reason for the conflict in Venezuela as the country's vast oil reserves: 300 billion barrels of proven reserves, larger than Saudi Arabia's 267 billion.

He said, "But really, the conflict there, in my view, is not about democracy or about progress. The conflict there concerns something President Trump has outlined in many ways and across the world. It's about minerals and oil. People do not realise that Venezuela has the largest reserves of oil in the world, much bigger than Saudi Arabia." He added, "Venezuela now has over 300 billion barrels of proven reserves. Saudi Arabia has about 267 billion barrels, compared with Venezuela's 267 billion. Saudi Arabia is second, and the Trump Administration and President Trump want control over Venezuela. President Trump has shown a consistent desire to advance an America First agenda in the global control of minerals, whether in Ukraine or across Africa. Through repeated efforts and transactions, he has made this central to his interests. So, there is a certain logic that people may disagree with, but it is what it is."

Warning of a wider conflict

He also warned that more than the American intervention, there is a need for apprehension for the upcoming possible major conflict that may arise due to the involvement of Russia and China, who, according to him, will certainly not accept "American hegemony over Venezuela" He said, "What is the most important thing that we should be apprehensive about, worried about is not only the American intervention, maybe the use of air power without the use of infantry and troops. But the clear warning given by Russia and China that it would not accept American hegemony over Venezuela, and if that becomes a conflict point, then it will add to a very, very major conflict zone in 2026." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)