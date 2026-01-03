During 'White Australia,' Japanese Migrants Gained From Baseball

MENAFN - Asia Times) In 1919, Japanese migrants in Sydney gifted a silver cup to the New South Wales Baseball Association.

The cup was“in appreciation of the friendship and good feeling accorded to the Nippon (Baseball) Club since it joined the association”.

The Nippon Baseball Club was a team of Japanese migrants who played in the NSW Baseball Association from 1917-1919.

My new research published late in 2025 reveals how sport helped them overcome prejudice and discrimination.

The power of sport

Previous Australian research on sport's ability to foster inclusion has typically focused on migration after the Second World War.

It has also emphasized the experiences of European migrants playing sports such as soccer.

The forgotten history of the Nippon Baseball Club provides a much earlier example of integration during a hostile era.

By 1917, Australia's discriminatory White Australia policy was in its second decade.

The federal government passed the Immigration Restriction Act (later nicknamed the White Australia policy) in 1901, mainly over concerns about 19th century Japanese and Chinese migration to Australia, coupled with beliefs of racial superiority from Australia's European colonists.

Asians in Australia encountered discrimination and prejudice at this time.

The birth of the Nippon Baseball Club

Previous research shows Australians were more welcoming when they saw values they recognized in the lives of Japanese migrants. Nowhere were these values more obvious than on the sports field.