PM Modi Freeing Country From Symbols Of Slavery: HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Sri Vijaya Puram, Jan 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a campaign to free the country from the symbols of slavery.

“In this direction, the island has been named after Netaji Subhas Babu, Port Blair has been renamed Sri Vijaynagaram, and islands have been named after our brave soldiers,” said HM Shah at the inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth Rs 373 crore in Andaman and Nicobar's Ross Island.

He said the people of this island group must see the exhibition based on the new justice codes introduced to abolish the laws of the British and restore the rights and dignity of India's citizens, so that the historic changes taking place in the criminal justice system can be understood.

The Union Home Minister, in a social media post, said,“On this very land, Netaji Subhas Babu had declared an independent India on December 30 and performed the act of hoisting the Tricolour. In his honour, Modi Ji has named two islands 'Shaheed' and 'Swaraj'. In this same island group, Modi Ji has also undertaken the task of naming the islands after brave warriors.”

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to promoting tourism, development and fortifying security in small islands.

The Union Minister said,“This archipelago is, in a way, becoming the focal point of our freedom, sovereignty, maritime power, and economic activities in today's times. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a crucial strategic location in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“Here, there are immense possibilities for the blue economy, vast tourism potential, and memories of the freedom struggle as well. While preserving the heritage, the Government of India is fully committed to developing the entire archipelago,” he said.

The Union Minister said that this island group was once considered a drain on the country's treasury.“I am confident that after the next 10 years, this island group will be a major contributor to the country's treasury,” he said.